 Man slits his own throat in front of chief justice in Karnataka high court | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Man slits his own throat in front of chief justice in Karnataka high court

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2024 08:38 PM IST

Chief Justice Nilay Vipin Chandra Anjara expressed concern about the security inside the court premises and questioned about allowing sharp object into court.

A man reportedly slit his throat and attempted to die by suicide inside Karnataka high court when Chief Justice Nilay Vipinchandra Anjara was present in the court hall. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and is currently being treated by doctors.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Srinivas, a resident of Mysuru entered the high court and handed over a file to security staff at Court Hall One. Immediately, he took a knife out of his pocket and slit his throat in the presence of the chief justice. The security staff was immediately alerted and rushed him to the Bowring Hospital.

A police officer told PTI, “We do not know why he took such an extreme step in front of the chief justice. He is currently under treatment, and we can only take his statement once he is physically fit.”

Chief Justice Nilay Vipin Chandra Anjara expressed concern about the security inside the high court premises and questioned about allowing such a sharp object into the court. He also ordered police to collect evidence from the spot and record findings.

However, it is still unknown about the contents of a file that he gave to the security staff before slitting his throat. The court cannot check the contents of the file as the advocate did not present it.

The police are waiting to find out why Srinivas attempted to die by suicide once he is medically stable.

(With PTI inputs)

