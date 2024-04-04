 Karnataka: 2-year-old falls into 16-ft-deep borewell, rescue mission on | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Karnataka: 2-year-old falls into 16-ft-deep borewell, rescue mission on

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Apr 04, 2024 07:32 AM IST

The incident happened when the child, Satvik, stumbled into the uncovered borewell while playing nearby.

A two-year-old boy fell into an open borewell on Wednesday evening while playing near his home in Lachyana village of Indi taluk in Vijayapura district, the police said.

No FIR has yet been filed, the police stated (HT)
No FIR has yet been filed, the police stated (HT)

The incident happened when the child, Satvik, stumbled into the uncovered borewell while playing nearby. According to the police, the borewell was drilled on April 2 by his grandfather Shankarappa (65) on April 2 in the family far. It was, however, left uncovered after water did not flow through it. The well was dug up on four acres of land to provide irrigation to lemon and sugar cane crops, but it failed to yield water, the police stated.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Soon after the incident, the villagers informed the police calling to rescue the child. The local police Indi rural station, along with the fire personnel and taluk administrators, rushed to the scene to coordinate the rescue operations. The child, son of Satish (28) and Pooja (25), is believed to be trapped at a depth of 16 feet inside the borewell, the police said.

Vijayapura additional SP Shankar Marihal said, “According to experts, the boy was trapped at exactly 16 feet deep in the tube well. We have provided oxygen, two JCBs launched work to dig earth parallel, and the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team from Gulbarga was also summoned. Heavy police security was deployed in the spot.”

No FIR has yet been filed, the police stated.

The authorities have deployed a significant police presence as a precautionary measure to manage the crowd and facilitate the rescue operation effectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka: 2-year-old falls into 16-ft-deep borewell, rescue mission on
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On