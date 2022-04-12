Violation of law won’t be tolerated: Karnataka CM Bommai

Amid the recent flare-up in communal cases in Karnataka, chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the government will not tolerate anyone taking law into their own hands.

“Ours is a government formed according to the Constitution. We are working with the spirit of law, order and equality. There is no problem in spreading one’s thoughts. But the government will not tolerate if one takes law into one’s hands or indulges in violence. This message has been sent very clearly,” Bommai said.

The CM’s statements come at a time when the southern state has been making headlines even as communal sensitive issues have been rocking the state in past few months, starting with the hijab row, followed by the calls banning Muslim traders outside Hindu religious fairs and a campaign to boycott halal meat among others incidents. Muslims account for 13% of the state’s estimated 70 million population.

He was speaking to reporters in Udupi, the coastal district, about 400 km north-west of Bengaluru, considered the epicentre of the hijab row.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government under Bommai has been accused of turning a blind eye on right-wing groups targeting Muslims over hijab, halal meat, azaan and other issues.

Queried about some right wing organisations creating a “Hindu taskforce” against ‘love jihad’, the CM said, “....people are doing certain things for their protection. There are laws to deal with everything. Some of these laws were passed by the previous governments. We are not formulating any new rules. Everything has to happen in accordance with law and ensuring it is our responsibility.”

‘Love jihad’ is a term used by right-wing activists to describe marital relationships between Muslim men and Hindu women, though the courts and the Union government do not officially recognise the term.

The Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) have been continuously slamming the Bommai government as well as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the BJP, for polarising the population of an otherwise industrious state.

Takinga dig at the Congressand JD (S), the chief minister said on Monday,“My actions are speaking. We should not speak. Our work should speak. We know what decisions should be taken and what action to be taken at what time. I need not learn any lessons from them (Congress and JD(S).”

“These (Congress and JD(S) are the people who dropped cases at the government level against those who were facing direct charges of murder. Where was their duty consciousness then?” Bommai asked.

He added that under the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government between 2013-18, there were several Hindu youngsters who were killed and the cases against the radical outfit were also withdrawn. “.... had he (Siddaramaiah) lost his mind then?” he said.

While replying to a query if the government will ban some of these radical outfits, Bommai said: “You will see it in the coming days.”

Siddaramaiah, the leader of the opposition, said, “We are not for anyone who has committed a wrong. People who violate the law and acted against it..no matter who is in the wrong, they should be punished whether it is me or anyone else. Anyone who commits a crime should be punished.”

Reacting to reports that industries were leaving Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said : “Even industries are going out because of this hate-filled politics, no proper law and order as well as lack of harmony in the society. There should be a conducive environment for industries to thrive. They (BJP) have spoilt it.”

Bommai said, “Ours is a peaceful progressive state. We know how to protect this state. We will show it through our deeds.”

The Bommai government has been accused of turning a blind eye to the actions of right-wing groups as a way of consolidating support for the 2023 assembly elections as well as deflecting from the lack of development and welfare schemes in the state.

Recently, the national unit of the BJP had directed the state government to focus on development and welfare schemes as its poll plank for next year’s elections.

“There is a small constituency that wants the party to take a hardline and insist on banning hijab in schools and not make it mandatory to have halal-certified meat in institutions and restaurants. The impact of focussing on development outweighs the outcome of appeasing the sentiments of this small community,” a BJP functionary had said, as reported by the HT on Saturday.

Earlier speaking in Bengaluru, Bommai, responding to a question on Congress’ protest regarding price rise, said the Opposition party has no moral right to protest. “Congress has the reputation, fame and record for the highest price rise in the country,” he said.

