WATCH: 800 Karnataka school kids form 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' logo
- Government school children in Bidar district of Karnataka came together to form the logo of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in a captivating video.
Around 800 school children from government schools across Karnataka's Bidar district were seen creating the logo of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in a long human chain to pay tribute to 75 years of India's independence.
The children were sorted into different groups - each wearing one of the four colours on the national flag - saffron, green, white and blue. The other wore white tops and black bottoms to form the '7' and '5' in the logo.
Children who formed the Ashoka Chakra used long rolls of blue cloth to make the spokes of the wheel, and spun around, making it seem like the Ashoka Chakra was turning. Meanwhile, the children forming the '75' walked around the perimeter of the number, and those who made the tricolour swayed to make it look like the flag was waving in the air.
The video of the formation was shared by the official Twitter handle of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, which said, “A sight to behold! 800 girls & boys of various govt schools across Bidar district, Karnataka came together for logo formation on Azadi Ka #AmritMahotsav. Organised by the state social & tribal welfare dept, the event was a tribute to India's 75 years of independence.”
In a similar instance, a group of artists on Independence Day set a world record by making a map of India and a portrait of PM Narendra Modi in tricolour using bottle caps in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, making it the largest art piece in the world using bottle caps.
Lyricist Ko Sesha alleges meat pieces in veg meal, demands Swiggy apologise
Tamil cinema lyricist Ko Sesha on Thursday declared that he had found pieces of meat inside a vegetarian dish he had ordered from a restaurant via Swiggy, and demanded an explanation from the food delivery app. He also criticised Swiggy for offering compensation of Rs 70 for 'offending my religious sentiments'. Sesha said he is a strict vegetarian and demanded Swiggy offer an apology. The internet has had mixed views on this incident.
CUET: Glitches continue to mar common university test
New Delhi: The first day of the fourth phase of the common university entrance test (CUET) was marred by technical glitches at several examination centres, prompting the National Testing Agency to cancel exams at 13 centres, most of them in the national capital. According to the NTA, the exams of 8,693 affected candidates might now be conducted on August 25. The students will be informed about the new dates on Thursday, the agency said.
Bihar: Cops bust fake police station in Banka; mastermind absconding
The Bihar's Banka police have arrested a gang of five fraudsters, including two women, who have been running a parallel police station inside a guest house, just a stone's throw away from the Town station and the residence of superintendent of police. The matter came to light on Wednesday evening when the SHO of Town police station Shambhu Yadav saw a man and woman in uniform with country-made pistol instead of an official revolver.
Delhi LG seeks action against senior IAS officer for accepting bribe
Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended action against Indian Administrative Service officer Udit Prakash Rai for allegedly accepting a ₹50 lakh bribe to grant “undue favours” to an executive engineer in two corruption cases, officials in the LG office said on Wednesday. Rai, a 2007-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, is currently posted as a special secretary in the health and family welfare department of the Delhi government.
Delhi’s Anti-Corruption Branch aims to clear 180 pending cases
New Delhi: The Delhi government's anti-corruption branch is aiming to finish investigation in 180 pending cases, officials aware of the development said, and added that some of them date back to 2010. The development is important in the backdrop of Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena taking a “serious view of the procedural lapses and delays” by the ACB. Officers in the ACB are brought on deputation from the Delhi Police.
