WATCH: 800 Karnataka school kids form 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' logo

Around 800 school children from government schools across Karnataka's Bidar district were seen creating the logo of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in a long human chain to pay tribute to 75 years of India's independence.

The children were sorted into different groups - each wearing one of the four colours on the national flag - saffron, green, white and blue. The other wore white tops and black bottoms to form the '7' and '5' in the logo.

Children who formed the Ashoka Chakra used long rolls of blue cloth to make the spokes of the wheel, and spun around, making it seem like the Ashoka Chakra was turning. Meanwhile, the children forming the '75' walked around the perimeter of the number, and those who made the tricolour swayed to make it look like the flag was waving in the air.

The video of the formation was shared by the official Twitter handle of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, which said, “A sight to behold! 800 girls & boys of various govt schools across Bidar district, Karnataka came together for logo formation on Azadi Ka #AmritMahotsav. Organised by the state social & tribal welfare dept, the event was a tribute to India's 75 years of independence.”

In a similar instance, a group of artists on Independence Day set a world record by making a map of India and a portrait of PM Narendra Modi in tricolour using bottle caps in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, making it the largest art piece in the world using bottle caps.