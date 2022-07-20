Watch | Speeding ambulance crashes into toll plaza in Udupi leaving 4 injured

At least four persons were injured after a speeding ambulance lost control and crashed into a toll plaza near in Udupi district, Karnataka.

Footage from a close-circuit camera from the toll plaza shared by a journalist on Twitter showed the ambulance losing complete control and toppling a toll gate before crashing off.

One of the staff who tried to rush away was seen falling on the ground following the crash.

The ambulance was carrying a patient to Honnavara in Uttara Kannada district.

Further details are awaited.

