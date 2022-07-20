Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru News / Watch | Speeding ambulance crashes into toll plaza in Udupi leaving 4 injured
bengaluru news

Watch | Speeding ambulance crashes into toll plaza in Udupi leaving 4 injured

Karnataka: The ambulance was carrying a patient to Honnavara in Uttara Kannada district.
Rescue personnel at the accident spot in Udupi, Karnataka. (Sourced)
Updated on Jul 20, 2022 07:36 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

At least four persons were injured after a speeding ambulance lost control and crashed into a toll plaza near in Udupi district, Karnataka.

Footage from a close-circuit camera from the toll plaza shared by a journalist on Twitter showed the ambulance losing complete control and toppling a toll gate before crashing off.

One of the staff who tried to rush away was seen falling on the ground following the crash.

The ambulance was carrying a patient to Honnavara in Uttara Kannada district.

Further details are awaited.

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

Topics
accident karnataka
