Watch | Speeding ambulance crashes into toll plaza in Udupi leaving 4 injured
Karnataka: The ambulance was carrying a patient to Honnavara in Uttara Kannada district.
Updated on Jul 20, 2022 07:36 PM IST
At least four persons were injured after a speeding ambulance lost control and crashed into a toll plaza near in Udupi district, Karnataka.
Footage from a close-circuit camera from the toll plaza shared by a journalist on Twitter showed the ambulance losing complete control and toppling a toll gate before crashing off.
One of the staff who tried to rush away was seen falling on the ground following the crash.
The ambulance was carrying a patient to Honnavara in Uttara Kannada district.
Further details are awaited.