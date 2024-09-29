WATCH: Bengaluru sees widespread rains overnight, streets waterlogged

After a stormy night, Karnataka capital Bengaluru woke up to a partially cloudy sky on Sunday morning. The intense rainfall recorded on Saturday night has significantly reduced the September deficit in just a few hours, residents claimed on social media. Some areas of the city received between 100-110 mm of rain, while many stations recorded between 50-90 mm within a short span. Many streets were waterlogged in Bengaluru after intense showers overnight.(X)

The downpour, which began at around 8 pm, led to significant waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and power outages across the city, as is the case every monsoon season.

Residents took to social media to share images and videos of the showers, flooded streets and submerged vehicles. The sudden downpour caught many off guard, as weather forecasts had initially predicted only light rain.

“It has been raining for the last 2 hours around BEL..!” a user wrote.

“Heavy rains in Kengeri..” another user said.

“Pouring in HSR layout..Been raining since 7pm with breaks. looks like September avg will be easily achieved,” A resident posted, along with a video.

“Much awaited September rain for Bengaluru. It's 1:00 AM and still pouring heavily. Hope the show continues till morning,” another X user shared.

The Bengaluru traffic police also posted updates on waterlogging in the city, wriitng, “Water logging UPDATE: 29.09.2924 Sunday. Chanasandara road, near Bharat petrol pump slow moving traffic due to water logging. Call 112 in case of any emergency.”

“UPDATE: Dear commuters kindly take note of the water logging at Panathur Railway Underpass. Use alternate roads. 29.09.2024 Sunday,” cops wrote in another post.