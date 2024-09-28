Rain updates: ‘Flash flood’ alert for Bihar; high tide warning for Mumbai after heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a rainfall warning for several states, highlighting a risk of ‘flash floods’ for Bihar. The alert has prompted the Bihar disaster management department to remain vigilant and implement preventive measures in response to the forecast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a rainfall warning for several states across the country. (PTI file photo)

The Bihar Water Resources Department has declared a flood alert for regions along the swollen Kosi and Gandak rivers. Officials said that water levels in multiple rivers across the state have been rising due to continuous rainfall over the past two to three days, news agency PTI reported.

According to an IMD bulletin released on Friday, heavy rainfall is expected in West and East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Patna, Jehanabad, Madhubani, and Bhojpur districts.

The weather department also predicted very heavy rainfall for Saturday in Saurashtra & Kutch, the Gujarat region, East Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar.

Weather updates in other states

Uttar Pradesh: The water level of the Saryu River has risen due to continuous rainfall in Ayodhya. “The water level has been increasing at a rate of 3 cm per hour since this morning. It continues to rise due to the persistent rain. We are closely monitoring the situation,” Aman Rai Singh, office assistant at the Central Water Commission in Ayodhya was quoted as saying by ANI.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala: Heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Pondicherry and Kerala on September 29. On Saturday morning, several areas in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi experienced heavy rain. The weather department predicts light to moderate rains in northern Tamil Nadu until the weekend.

Maharashtra: High tide waves have struck Marine Drive in Mumbai. Following ongoing heavy rainfall, the weather agency has issued a high tide alert for the city.

Rajasthan: The meteorological department has forecast rain in various regions of Rajasthan on Friday, with wet weather expected to continue until Sunday. Light to moderate rain with thundershowers is anticipated in Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, and Jodhpur divisions on Friday. The weather department indicated that rainfall across most of the state is expected to decrease after September 30, with light rain likely in some areas of the Udaipur division.

IMD's prediction for rainfall across the country

West India: Light to moderate rainfall is likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat during the next three days. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is expected in these regions in the following four days. Isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated over Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat on September 28.

East & Northeast India: Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is predicted over East India for the next four days, followed by widespread rainfall in the subsequent three days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar on September 28. Heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh from October 1 to 3, and over Assam & Meghalaya from September 29 to October 3. Isolated heavy rainfall is also anticipated in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from September 30 to October 3.

Central India: Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected over central India for the next three days, with isolated to scattered rainfall in the following four days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh on September 28.

Northwest India: Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected over East Uttar Pradesh for the next three days, with isolated rainfall in the subsequent four days. Scattered light to moderate rainfall is forecasted for Uttarakhand in the next two days, while isolated rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and Rajasthan over the next three to four days. Dry weather is anticipated in these regions in the following three to four days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over East Uttar Pradesh on September 28, with heavy rainfall expected in Uttarakhand on the same day.

South Peninsular India: Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during the week. Isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on September 28 and 29, and over Kerala & Mahe from September 28 to October 2.