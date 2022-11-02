Watch: How Bengaluru e-buses get charged at these 3 stations

The latest electric state-run buses on Bengaluru roads have been turning the heads of residents ever since they were launched. These electric buses get charged at Majestic, Puttenahalli and Yelahanka bus stations every day, and a video of these buses getting charged at Yelahanka bus station is being widely shared on social media.

Officials of the Bangalore Metro Transport Corporation (BMTC) were seen charging the buses with fast chargers installed at stations. It takes 45 minutes to 1 hour for a bus to get fully charged which helps the bus run for 200 kilometres.

After Majestic Bus Terminus, Puttenahalli, Yelahanka is the only other depot to have multiple electric bus charging facility in the city.



Would you like to see more electric buses in Bengaluru? What added features would you like to see in them? Have you taken a ride in one yet? pic.twitter.com/bEEPd3GU2b — Bus4us Bengaluru (@Bus4us_BLR) October 31, 2022

Last month, 100 electric buses were launched on Bengaluru roads and are expected to escalate the usage of public transport in the tech capital of the country. The buses are non-AC and 12 metre-long with a seating capacity of 40 people, excluding the driver. They also have the facility of a wheelchair mechanism which is also electrically operated. This facility is for physically challenged commuters of Bengaluru who board buses regularly. These electric buses come with CCTV cameras, LED lights and emergency panic buttons for the safety of commuters.

The BMTC earlier announced 300 electric buses for the city. Seventy-five electric buses were already introduced in the city on Independence Day this year.

