 Water tanker in Bengaluru mows down a techie in Whitefield, died on spot: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Water tanker in Bengaluru mows down a techie in Whitefield, died on spot: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2024 02:51 PM IST

The victim is identified as V Rudrani, a native of Andhra Pradesh working at a software firm in the Varthur area.

In an unfortunate incident, a tanker ran over into a techie and killed her in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area on Monday evening. Though the victim was rushed to the hospital immediately after the accident, it went in vain, according to a report in the Deccan Herald.

Water tanker in Bengaluru mows down a techie in Whitefield, dies: Report(Pic for representation)
Water tanker in Bengaluru mows down a techie in Whitefield, dies: Report(Pic for representation)

Also Read - 1 lakh for each taluk to celebrate Kempe Gowda Jayanthi: DK Shivakumar

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The victim is identified as V Rudrani, a native of Andhra Pradesh working at a software firm in the Varthur area. While she was returning home in Gunjur after work, the water tanker, which was serving as a cleaning vehicle, ran over her and crushed her to death. The driver was detained, and an FIR was registered against him.

There have been frequent water tanker accidents in the tech capital. Earlier, spine-chilling CCTV footage showed a water tanker mowing down a biker in Bengaluru’s Kamakshipalya police limits. The driver of the truck hit the biker and fled the scene at 2 AM in the night. The biker who was mowed down died on the spot.

Later, Bengaluru police identified the driver through CCTV footage and arrested him. Even on social media, many commuters complained about truck drivers' rash driving, especially on narrow roads. The number of water tankers took a steep rise after the recent water crisis in Bengaluru, and traffic police have already warned them to seize vehicles if they are found driving recklessly.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Water tanker in Bengaluru mows down a techie in Whitefield, died on spot: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On