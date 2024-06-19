Water tanker in Bengaluru mows down a techie in Whitefield, died on spot: Report

In an unfortunate incident, a tanker ran over into a techie and killed her in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area on Monday evening. Though the victim was rushed to the hospital immediately after the accident, it went in vain, according to a report in the Deccan Herald. Water tanker in Bengaluru mows down a techie in Whitefield, dies: Report(Pic for representation)

The victim is identified as V Rudrani, a native of Andhra Pradesh working at a software firm in the Varthur area. While she was returning home in Gunjur after work, the water tanker, which was serving as a cleaning vehicle, ran over her and crushed her to death. The driver was detained, and an FIR was registered against him.

There have been frequent water tanker accidents in the tech capital. Earlier, spine-chilling CCTV footage showed a water tanker mowing down a biker in Bengaluru’s Kamakshipalya police limits. The driver of the truck hit the biker and fled the scene at 2 AM in the night. The biker who was mowed down died on the spot.

Later, Bengaluru police identified the driver through CCTV footage and arrested him. Even on social media, many commuters complained about truck drivers' rash driving, especially on narrow roads. The number of water tankers took a steep rise after the recent water crisis in Bengaluru, and traffic police have already warned them to seize vehicles if they are found driving recklessly.