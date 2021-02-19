IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 'You have to stay strong': 102-year-old freedom fighter's message to Disha Ravi
HS Doreswamy says he hopes the judiciary will stand up for justice as that judge during Emergency did(HT File Photo)
HS Doreswamy says he hopes the judiciary will stand up for justice as that judge during Emergency did(HT File Photo)
bengaluru news

'You have to stay strong': 102-year-old freedom fighter's message to Disha Ravi

  • Freedom fighter and Gandhian HS Doreswamy, 102, draws parallels between the times he has lived through and the present state of affairs in the country.
READ FULL STORY
By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:11 AM IST

Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy was 23-years-old and had joined a new job as a school teacher when he was first arrested and imprisoned for 14 months for organizing strikes against the British government. His second visit to the prison was at the age of 57 when he took on then prime minister Indira Gandhi during the emergency.

In an interview with Arun Dev, the 102-year-old draws parallels between the times he has lived through and the present state of affairs in the country. He says that a leader or a movement has always emerged whenever democracy was threatened in the country. He also has a message for 22-year-old activist Disha Ravi, who was recently arrested on charges of sedition in connection with the toolkit case – “you have to stay strong”. Edited excerpts:

How do you look at the government using sedition against voices of dissent?

Isn’t it clear? Those who do not support or speak up against the government are called traitors. What is even more concerning is that most of them have not been given a trial. Even the British had done the same (registered sedition cases) but when cases were filed against Gandhiji and (Bal Gangadhar) Tilak, they were produced before the court. By not producing them before the court, their (government’s) intention is to harass and create an environment of fear for the others. They want to see people silenced.

How old were you when you were arrested during the freedom movement?

I was 23-years-old when I was arrested. I had just got a new job as a teacher in a high school then. I started working in June but by then, the Quit India Movement has begun. I helped organise a 14-day strike at the mills across Mysore state and also blew up government record rooms and postboxes with very small time-bombs. Our intention was to disrupt the British government’s daily functioning.

By December, I was arrested, and I lost my job as well.

Was the jail term a difficult experience?

Not at all, it was a learning experience. I had a purpose in life, to fight the British rule. I was not worried at all; in fact, it was like a university for me. The other leaders in jail used to give lectures. I learnt new languages when I was there.

You lived through the Emergency also…

Oh yes, there was an interesting incident from the time of Emergency. After the Emergency was announced, I wrote a letter to Indira Gandhi (then prime minister), saying she was a dictator. In the letter, I threatened to go village to village and mobilise the people against her dictatorship. Soon after that, I held the first meeting in Gandhi Bazar (in Bengaluru). I was arrested. But I was in jail only for four months.

During the trial, the prosecution said that I had criticised the prime minister and that I was an enemy of the state. But that judge who was hearing my case said that I had every right to criticise the government and there is no proof to say that I am an enemy of the state. The judge then told the prosecution to ask the government under what charge should I be booked and released me.

I hope our current judiciary will stand up for justice as that judge did then.

What are your views on the recent arrest of 21-year-old Disha Ravi by Delhi Police?

The police took a woman from Bengaluru to Delhi without informing the local magistrate… it is very harsh on their part. But she has braved it. It is very brave of her.

If you could tell her anything, what would you say?

You have to be strong. We are facing a dictatorial regime that is merciless, you need to stay strong.

There are reports of parents telling their children not to take part in protests in the wake of the arrests of young activists. What are your views on it?

You don’t worry about it. Today’s youngsters are smart and wiser. The youngsters of the country have always fought for the right causes. They know what should be done and no one can stop them.

As someone who has seen the freedom struggle and emergency, what do you think of our country’s future?

Nothing is permanent. There will be ups and downs. During the freedom struggle there was Gandhi, during the emergency there was JP (Jayaprakash Narayan) and then Anna Hazare also came, even though he was misguided later. If not a leader, there will be a movement that takes on what is wrong in our country.

I see hope in the farmers’ protests, this has the power to unite people against this dictatorial government. The longer they stay on the streets, the stronger the resistance becomes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest
Close
Greenpeace report said around 1.2 lakh lives were lost due to air pollution in six Indian cities.(ANI)
Greenpeace report said around 1.2 lakh lives were lost due to air pollution in six Indian cities.(ANI)
bengaluru news

Air pollution caused 12,000 deaths, 12,000 crore loss in Bengaluru: Report

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:11 AM IST
  • Greenpeace report says 120,000 lives lost due to pollution in six cities last year, shows Bengaluru has 9.4 million vehicles in an area of just around 820 sq km
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharath Bachegowda had rebelled against the BJP and successfully contested the Hoskote assembly byelection in December 2019 defeating the BJP candidate(Twitter/SBG4Hosakote)
Sharath Bachegowda had rebelled against the BJP and successfully contested the Hoskote assembly byelection in December 2019 defeating the BJP candidate(Twitter/SBG4Hosakote)
bengaluru news

BJP MP’S son and independent MLA Sharath Bachegowda to join Congress

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:37 AM IST
  • Sharath Bachegowda's entry to the Congress had been on the cards for quite some time but it is now that he has confirmed his next political move.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HS Doreswamy says he hopes the judiciary will stand up for justice as that judge during Emergency did(HT File Photo)
HS Doreswamy says he hopes the judiciary will stand up for justice as that judge during Emergency did(HT File Photo)
bengaluru news

'You have to stay strong': 102-year-old freedom fighter's message to Disha Ravi

By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:11 AM IST
  • Freedom fighter and Gandhian HS Doreswamy, 102, draws parallels between the times he has lived through and the present state of affairs in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(Reuters)
Image for representation.(Reuters)
bengaluru news

IT dept unearths 'cash for medical seat' scam worth 400 cr in Karnataka

By Arun Dev , Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:30 PM IST
  • The search was conducted at 56 different locations across Karnataka and Kerala
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ECI said the polling by the MLAs will take place between 9 am to 4 pm on March 15 and counting of votes will take place the same day.(Karnataka Legislative Council Website)
The ECI said the polling by the MLAs will take place between 9 am to 4 pm on March 15 and counting of votes will take place the same day.(Karnataka Legislative Council Website)
bengaluru news

Election commission announces bypoll for vacant Karnataka MLC seat on March 15

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:25 PM IST
According to the ECI order, notification for the bypoll will be issued on February 25 and the last date of filing nominations is March 4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activist Disha Ravi sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI)
Activist Disha Ravi sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI)
india news

‘Police leaked private WhatsApp chat’: Disha Ravi asks court to stop cops, media

By Richa banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:15 PM IST
  • Disha Ravi, 22, petitioned the Delhi High Court to stop the Delhi Police from leaking investigation details and deleting tweets that seek to pre-judge the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protests against the tree park project at Turahalli reserve forest area in Karnataka(HT Photo)
Protests against the tree park project at Turahalli reserve forest area in Karnataka(HT Photo)
bengaluru news

Karnataka gives in to protesters, puts Turahalli tree park project on hold

By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:25 AM IST
  • Forest minister Arvind Limbavali said the government had decided to temporally stop the tree park (project) in the Turahalli reserve forest area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Already hit by dissent and cash-crunch ahead of the state budget, 77-year-old Yediyurappa continues to brave the relentless challenges that threaten his term as chief minister. (PTI PHOTO).
Already hit by dissent and cash-crunch ahead of the state budget, 77-year-old Yediyurappa continues to brave the relentless challenges that threaten his term as chief minister. (PTI PHOTO).
bengaluru news

Fresh demand for reservation by Vokkaligas add to CM Yediyurappa’s challenges

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:05 AM IST
  • The demand from the Vokkaliga community adds to the piling reservation-related requests from various communities in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Students Union of India (NSUI) supporters hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest against the arrest of Disha Ravi, in New Delhi (ANI Photo)
National Students Union of India (NSUI) supporters hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest against the arrest of Disha Ravi, in New Delhi (ANI Photo)
india news

‘Karnataka govt, police not informed’: Cong MP on Disha Ravi's arrest

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Syed Naseer Hussain added that Ravi’s arrest was similar to the ones made in Punjab over the ongoing protests against the Centre’s three new farm laws and earlier, during the stir against the contentious Citizenship Act.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka is among the worst hit regions in the country along with Maharashtra and Kerala.(Bachchan Kumar/ HT file photo. Representative image)
Karnataka is among the worst hit regions in the country along with Maharashtra and Kerala.(Bachchan Kumar/ HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

K'taka will go to square one: Minister on lockdown amid Covid clusters in B'luru

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Karnataka has registered over 9,46,000 Covid-19 cases till now of which 12,273 people died and 927,924 have recovered. The state is among the worst hit regions in the country along with Maharashtra and Kerala.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government has a responsibility to check who was collecting funds for the Ram Temple, Kumaraswamy said.(HT File Photo)
The government has a responsibility to check who was collecting funds for the Ram Temple, Kumaraswamy said.(HT File Photo)
bengaluru news

H D Kumaraswamy demands transparency in Ayodhya temple fund collection drive

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Kumaraswamy said his objection was only to collection of funds for the temple construction without transparency and "loot and misuse" of funds in the name of Ram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The treatment involved surgeries and injection sclerotherapy which were quite expensive, the hospital statement said.(Getty images | Representational image)
The treatment involved surgeries and injection sclerotherapy which were quite expensive, the hospital statement said.(Getty images | Representational image)
bengaluru news

Doctors at Bengaluru hospital remove 3.5 kg tumour from 15- year-old girl's neck

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:08 PM IST
A team of 21 doctors at Aster CMI Hospital performed the surgery to remove the football-sized tumour stuck on her neck.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Syed Mushtaq Ahmed, the Bengaluru man who lost his daughter to a road accident, appealed for justice for the 19-year-old(HT Photo)
Syed Mushtaq Ahmed, the Bengaluru man who lost his daughter to a road accident, appealed for justice for the 19-year-old(HT Photo)
bengaluru news

Father of 19-yr-old who died due to pothole makes emotional appeal for justice

By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:35 AM IST
  • He lost his 19-year-old daughter who was studying to be a doctor in a road accident linked to potholes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman holds a placard next to policemen during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru, India.(Reuters)
A woman holds a placard next to policemen during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru, India.(Reuters)
bengaluru news

Over 300 alumni from Disha Ravi's college slam her arrest in toolkit case

By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:34 AM IST
  • Alumni of Mount Carmel College condemned what they called “blatant targeting of a young woman citizen expressing her support with the nation’s protesting farmers.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka Schools to reopen from January 1(ANI)
Karnataka Schools to reopen from January 1(ANI)
bengaluru news

Karnataka schools to reopen for 6th, 7th, and 8th grade on February 22: Minister

By Sharan Poovanna | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • The minister said the government would conduct random testing of students and parents. However, those coming from Kerala would require mandatory Covid-19 negative certificates
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP