The drama that unfolded at OpenAI headquarters in San Francisco a few days ago churned out the creative side of Bengaluru's home-grown Namma Yatri app. The auto rickshaw aggregator gave a new marketing spin to the app using the OpenAI fiasco that left that internet on spills.

We are faster than Sam Altman and OpenAI: Namma Yatri's marketing spin on point

In a hilarious alert notification of Namma Yatri, the app promised ‘Pickup faster than the speed of Sam Altman’s return, Book your ride now.’

The internet users loved how the app capitalised on the OpenAI drama and called it a ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment.

On November 17, OpenAI announced that Sam Altman was dismissed for "inconsistencies in communication" with the company's board. The board said it no longer had confidence in Altman's ability to lead OpenAI. Replacing Sam Altman, OpenAI announced the name of Mira Murati as interim CEO.

After OpenAI fired Sam Altman in a surprise move on Friday, Microsoft hired Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, OpenAI co-founders, to head a new advanced AI research team. However, Sam joined OpenAI after it invited the co-founder to work with them.

Namma Yatri has been making headlines ever since it was launched last year. Bengaluru’s auto-hailing app has generated earnings of ₹189 crore for its drivers ever since it was launched in November last year. The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) backed app was launched as a competition to cab aggregators Ola and Uber who also operate auto bookings in their apps.

