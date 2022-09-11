When Queen Elizabeth II visited Bengaluru: Mysuru princess's recollection
As Britain prepares to pay final respects to Queen Elizabeth II, the princess of the erstwhile Mysuru Royal family, Kamakshi Devi Wadiyar, recollected the fond memories of Queen’s visit to Bengaluru in 1961.
Queen Elizabeth II visited India for the first time in 1961 when she also visited Bengaluru for a short while. Recalling the fond memories, Kamakshi Devi Wadiyar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI: "I was only eight when Her Majesty visited Bengaluru. My father, the Rajya Pramukh of the state, Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadeyar, received the Queen at the airport. Along with my mother and siblings, I stood watching her arrival from a distance."
She further remembered “Queen Elizabeth-II was then taken to the 'Residency', now known as Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. "The entire event was made grand with whatever limited resources available that time. Elizabeth-II spent her night in the Cubbon Bungalow on the Nandi Hills."
The Queen was then received by Mysore Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadeyar with a bouquet as hundreds of people gathered at the Bengaluru airport to have a glimpse of her. The government and private organizations had also announced a holiday in honor of the Queen's visit to Bengaluru. The Queen was presented with a copy of the Bible, translated in Hindi by the Mysore Maharaja, as per the PTI report.
The Queen's funeral is expected to be held on September 19 at Westminster Abbey. Buckingham Palace, in a statement, said that ahead of the funeral, the Queen will “Lie-in-State” in Westminster Hall for four days where the public can pay their respects.
Following her demise, King Charles III has taken charge of the throne amid an outpouring of condolences worldwide.
(With inputs of PTI)
