Why shouldn't Karnataka get a Dalit chief minister, asks DK Shivakumar
With the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled for next year, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that the Congress has made chief ministers from almost all communities and therefore a Dalit can also become Chief Minister.
KPCC president D.K.Sivakumar said, "Congress has made leaders of almost all communities as the chief minister of the state. Why shouldn't a person from the Dalit community become the chief minister?"
"Congress will win more than 136 seats in the next Assembly elections under collective leadership. An internal poll also said that we will get a majority. Veerappa Moily, Gundurao, Bangarappa, Devaraj Arasu, and Siddaramaiah have been the Chief Ministers. Why shouldn't a Dalit be the CM?" he added.
According to him, the state BJP government is the most corrupt government with a 'thick skin'. "People are tired of constant scams and corruption. Siddaramaiah's Congress government had fulfilled almost all aspects of the election manifesto. Has BJP fulfilled 40 per cent of its manifesto?" the Karnataka Congress chief questioned.
He said that once Congress comes to power, it will investigate all the scams of the BJP.
Speaking about Siddaramaiah's birthday celebration, he said, "Don't ruminate. There are many milestones in a person's life. Siddaramaiah's fans are celebrating Siddaramaiah's 75th birthday. Rahul Gandhi and I are both participating in the festival. We have no factions. We are a Congress faction."
Meanwhile, refuting reports of power tussle within Karnataka Congress, state party chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that 'Congress coming to power is more important than him becoming Chief Minister'.
"It is more important for the Congress to come to power than for me to become the Chief Minister. Only if the Congress party comes to power, the post of Chief Minister will be available. The party high command will decide who should be the chief minister candidate. I am the party president after SM Krishna from the Vokkaliga community and I have requested that the Vokkaliga community should stand behind me," said KPCC president DK Shivakumar.
The next Karnataka Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in or before May 2023 to elect all 224 members of the state's Legislative Assembly.
-
Female sub-inspector allegedly mowed down by pick up van in Ranchi; driver held
A female sub-inspector on night patrolling duty was allegedly mowed down by a pickup van under Tupudana police station limits in state capital Ranchi on Wednesday, officials said. Confirming the development, Ranchi superintendent of police (City), Anshuman Kumar, said, “Sandhya Topno was on night patrolling. In the initial investigation, it has been confirmed that the act was deliberate. We have detained the driver and the vehicle has been seized.”
-
Bengaluru power cuts: July 20, 21, 22; Check list of areas here
The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited has proposed more planned power shutdowns in Bengaluru for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, i.e., July 20, 21 and 22, to carry out repair and maintenance works, such as reconductoring work, line maintenance, tree trimming, shifting of electrical utilities, laying cables and master testing, among others. Power will most likely be affected in these areas between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. This could stretch till 6:00 p.m. on certain days.
-
Shots fired in air to scare away bank recovery team in Jammu
The police on Tuesday arrested the media coordinator of the People's Democratic Party, Parvez Khan Waffa, and his cousin Amir Khan after two rounds of fire were opened in the air to scare away a recovery team of J&K Grameen Bank at Kunjwani here, said officials. The recovery team had gone to the house of Amir to recover a loan amount. The team, however, escaped unhurt.
-
Yasin Malik should get a fair trial: Sajad Lone
People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on Tuesday said that chief of the now banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik should get a fair trial. Lone's comments came after Malik was identified by daughter of former home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Rubaiya Sayeed, in her abduction case in 1989, before a special court in Jammu last week. When the Centre had revoked Article 370 in 2019, Lone was detained for 360 days.
-
Speed up restoration work of historic sites: Apni Party
Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday appealed to the government to speed up the restoration work of the historic sites, particularly Dogra Palace- Mubarak Mandi, and promote tourism with a motive to protect the interest of the business community and tourism sector in Jammu. Bukhari was speaking at a programme here wherein several women from RS Pura and a sarpanch, Ashok Kumar, besides two panchs joined the Apni Party.
