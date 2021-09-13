Will ensure Siddaramaiah continues in opposition after 2023 polls: Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa who attend the legislative assembly session for the first time after demitting office, on Monday said he will function as an ordinary BJP MLA and would make all efforts to ensure Congress leader Siddaramaiah continues to remain in opposition after 2023 assembly polls in the state.

The BJP strongman said his successor Basavaraj Bommai was doing a "good job" as the chief minister and that he would extend all kinds of support and cooperation to him.

"I don't have any such thing, with utmost happiness I will function as an ordinary BJP MLA, there is nothing that I want to function only as chief minister. As an MLA sitting in the back benches, I will appreciate the good work of the government and do everything to ensure that the opposition parties continue to remain in opposition in the days to come," Yediyurappa said in response to a question on attending the session as an MLA.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he will continue work for the BJP along with other party leaders by travelling across the state after the assembly session. "We will do everything to ensure that Siddaramaiah (now LoP) sits in the opposition, in case he wins the next election...bringing BJP back to power is my resolve and I will travel across the state along with other leaders for it," he added.

Interestingly, Yediyurappa who led the ruling side in the assembly till the previous session in March, occupied one of the back seats of the treasury benches on Monday, the first day of the 10-day long monsoon session of the state legislature. "...as someone who was the chief minister I had requested the Speaker to allot me a seat next to the Chief Whip, he has agreed to it. I will participate in the proceedings of the assembly from there," he said in response to a question.

Yediyurappa is MLA from Shikaripura assembly constituency in Shivamogga district. This is first session of the Karnataka legislature, after the change of guard in the state. The 78-year old BJP veteran had stepped down as the chief minister on July 26, as his government completed two years in office, paving the way for Basavaraj Bommai to take charge and form a new cabinet subsequently.