'Will not compare 1971 war to current situation': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

ByHT News Desk
May 12, 2025 07:38 PM IST

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah stated that current India-Pakistan tensions cannot be compared to the 1971 war, highlighting different contexts.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan should not be compared to the 1971 war, asserting that the context and circumstances of the two periods are vastly different.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

According to a report by Deccan Herald, speaking to reporters at a helipad in HD Kote during his visit to mark the 134th Ambedkar Jayanti and launch development projects in the taluk, Siddaramaiah maintained a cautious tone while addressing the current security situation. 

(Also Read: Karnataka Congress deletes social media post showing J-K as part of Pakistan, BJP hits back)

“I will not compare the 1971 war to the current situation. The circumstances then were different from today,” he said according to the publication.

The Chief Minister stressed that the credit for any military success should rest solely with the Indian Armed Forces, and not be claimed by any political party. “Victory in war belongs to the soldiers who fight it, not political entities,” he remarked.

When asked about the latest ceasefire and the developments at the Line of Control, Siddaramaiah said, “There is a meeting today between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan. Let’s see what decisions are taken.”

Pressed further on international commentary, including a tweet by US President Donald Trump, Siddaramaiah declined to comment. “I will not speak about either Donald Trump’s tweet or Pakistan’s ceasefire violations. I will limit my opinion to just the ceasefire,” he said.

He also questioned the government's approach to the ceasefire announcement, arguing that a more democratic process was needed. “An all-party meeting should have been called before such a critical decision. Ideally, a special Parliament session should have been held to deliberate and decide on the ceasefire,” he suggested.

(Also Read: Bengaluru top cops blame civic mess for city's traffic problem in podcast with Nikhil Kamath)

News / Cities / Bengaluru / 'Will not compare 1971 war to current situation': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
