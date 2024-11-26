Zerodha billionaire Nithin Kamath back after Europe trip: ‘Everything feels like cut, copy, paste’

Indian billionaire and Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath recently shared his thoughts on social media, offering a perspective on India’s vast diversity compared to his recent travels across Europe. In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Kamath described how his visit to several European countries left him feeling like everything was "a cut, copy, and paste with very small differences." Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath.(X/Nithin Kamath)

Kamath went on to describe India as "more like a continent than a country," highlighting the vast contrasts in languages, food, and culture across its 28 states. He noted that even within individual states, the differences are "nuts," emphasizing the country's unparalleled variety in customs and practices.

Read the full post here:

Reflecting on the country’s unity amidst such diversity, Kamath expressed his amazement at how India has managed to come together despite the contrasts. "Every time I think of this, I am amazed at how the country actually came together," he shared, showcasing his admiration for the country’s ability to unify a vast and diverse population.

'That's why it's incredible India'

Kamath's post resonated with many on social media, sparking conversations about India’s cultural richness and the strength that lies in its diversity.

The post reflecting on India’s unity, strength, and diversity has sparked strong reactions across social media. Many people resonated with the message of how India, despite its challenges, remains a robust nation formed by its people and rooted in values of respect and love.

One user agreed with the sentiment, emphasizing India’s unity despite its many differences. “It’s this diversity that makes us stronger. Our ability to unite across cultures and languages is what sets India apart from the rest of the world,” he said.

However, not all reactions were completely positive. Some pointed out that the country’s progress is often hampered by the influence of powerful political leaders and business moguls. “Our potential is held back by the few who prioritize their own interests over the nation’s growth,” a user said.

However, not all reactions were completely positive. Another user said, “Well, we have uniformity of air pollution, bad roads, and garbage-lined streets.”

