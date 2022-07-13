Bengaluru police nab 3 for murder of gutka trader, including his wife: Report

Police in Bengaluru have arrested three persons - including a couple - for the murder of a gutka trader from Bihar whose body was found in on July 5, multiple media reports said. According to police in Kadugodi, a city suburb, the body was wrapped in a plastic bag and dumped in a drain. One of the accused is Gunjadevi, the wife of the dead man, who has been identified as Omnath Singh. The other two - Vishal Prajapati (24) and Ruby Prajapati (23).

All three were arrested in Mangaluru, The Times of India reported, adding that police believe an affair between Omnath Singh and Ruby Prajapati was the reason for the killing.

A report by The Hindu also said there was a financial angle to the killing - the dead man had borrowed money from Vishal Prajapati but refused to pay back the loan when asked.

Reportedly, when Vishal also learned about the affair with his wife, he assaulted Omnath with a rope and locked him in a room for three days.

After he was murdered, the killes reportedly decided to dispose off the body in the lake.

According to The Times of India, Omnath Singh's wife was a witness but did not raise an alarm. Instead, she joined the accused in Mangaluru, where the police tracked them down.

Police have yet to establish why Gunjandevi fled with the Prajapatis.

All three were brought back to Bengaluru to be produced in court.

Media reports indicate Singh and Gunjandevi were from Bihar and the Prajapatis were from Uttar Pradesh. Both lived in the same building in Bengaluru.