10 students test positive for Covid-19 at a girls' school in MP's Betul
At least 10 girl students of a government-run school have tested positive for coronavirus infection in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, an official said on Saturday.
The local administration has decided to shut the school for a week, after the infections were detected among Class 12 students.
Swab samples of 10 students from Government Girls Excellence School in Shahpur, about 36 km from the district headquarters, were collected for testing on January 13, school principal Virendra Namdeo said.
The reports of these students came out positive for the infection on Saturday, he said, adding that reports of 25 more students are awaited.
In accordance with the state government's directives, the school had reopened for students from Classes 9 to 12 on December 18 and classes were being conducted with 50 per cent capacity for each class on alternate days, Namdeo said.
The infected students have been told to isolate themselves at home, a health department official said.
Meanwhile, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Shahpur, Anil Soni said the school will remain shut for seven days and the premises have been sanitised.
