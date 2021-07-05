11 cases of delta plus, 540 cases of Delta variant found in Madhya Pradesh

Eleven cases of Delta plus variant and 540 cases of Delta variant of Covid-19 have been found in Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

In a report of genome sequencing of 1654 samples sent in May and June, 77 cases of Alpha variant have also been reported in the state, a health official said.

“The presence of a different variant of Covid-19 in the state is a cause of concern so we have asked all the districts to stay on alert on contract tracing,” Vishwas Sarang, minister of the medical education department, said.

“Now, the district administration has been asked to trace at least 30 people who came in contact with Covid-19 positive people so that after genome testing it would be easy to locate them as we are receiving test reports in 20-30 days,” he added.

The recent case of delta plus variant was found in a 45-year-old teacher of Datia. He tested positive on June 5 and was not vaccinated. He took the treatment at home. The teacher is among the five people who received treatment at home due to mild symptoms, said Sarang.

Out of 11 people who tested positive with Delta plus variant, two people died of Covid-19. Among the survivors, four people were vaccinated, said the minister.

As of now, the state government sends 150 samples to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a fortnight for genome sequencing. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced to open a lab in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh reported 47 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday. There are 479 active cases of the viral disease in the state at present.