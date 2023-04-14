11-yr-old boy allegedly thrashed, forced to chant slogans in MP; 3 minors held

A 11-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed, forced to chant slogans and stripped by three minor boys for fun in Indore, said police.

The affected minor boy said that the accused mocked him after which he somehow escaped and told his parents.

The accused were apprehended by the police for kidnapping, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

The minor boy was playing outside his house when three others approached him and said the toys were being distributed for free at a bypass on Thursday afternoon, police said.

“The accused took him near a pond where they thrashed him with belts. They forced him to chant religious slogans and also shot a video of him,” said Santosh Dudhi, town inspector, Lasudia police station.

The affected minor boy said that the accused mocked him after which he somehow escaped and narrated his ordeal to his family.

The family registered the case at Lasudia police station and police are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Indore police commissioner Makrand Deouskar had warned over releasing the video of the incident that has been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

“If somebody shares the video, criminal action will be taken against them,” read the warning released on Thursday evening by the commissioner.

