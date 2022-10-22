15 killed, 25 injured as Hyderabad-Gorakhpur bus rams into truck in MP’s Rewa

Fifteen people were killed and 25 injured after a speedy bus rammed into a truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on Friday night, police said.

The deceased were mainly from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The bus was going to Gorakhpur from Hyderabad.

“The accident took place at Sohagi hillock, 70 km from the headquarter, on Friday night. According to the injured, the driver lost control over the bus and it collided with a truck from behind,” said Rewa superintendent of police (SP), Navneet Bhasin.

During the rescue operation, the bodies were taken out with the help of a JCB. The injured have been rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa, he added.

The injured said they work as labourers in Hyderabad and they were returning home to celebrate Diwali.

The bodies are being identified and will be sent to Gorakhpur, said Manoj Pushp, district collector, Rewa.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath and apprised him about the rescue operation.

