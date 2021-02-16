An 18-month-old girl who was bitten by stray dogs on Saturday while she was playing outside her house here in Madhya Pradesh, succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital on Monday, police said.

The toddler died while she was undergoing treatment for multiple bites of some stray dogs at the government medical college and hospital, Madhotal police station Incharge Reena Pandey said.

The deceased girl, identified as Deepali, was playing outside her house in Kathonda locality when some strays bit her, inflicting severe injuries to her stomach, she said.

"On hearing Deepali's cries, her mother rescued her from the canines," Pandey said.

The toddler's body has been handed over to her family members after postmortem.