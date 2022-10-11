2 arrested in Khandwa for provocative slogans, family says they were implicated

Bhopal/Khandwa: Two men have been arrested and eight others detained by the Madhya Pradesh police for allegedly raising provocative slogans during the Eid Milad Un Nabi procession in Khandwa district on Sunday, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khandwa superintendent of police Vivek Singh said the arrests were made under a first information report registered against more than 20 people under sections 153 A (promoting enmity different groups) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code for shouting slogans and playing the song that advocates beheading as punishment for insulting the Prophet.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad filed a complaint with the police.

The FIR was registered by Kotwali police after home minister Narottam Mishra ordered an inquiry on Monday morning.

A procession was carried out in Khandwa on Sunday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad. The organiser Salman Khan, 27, who works as a contractor, had taken permission and promised that the procession will be carried out peacefully. “However, the song, ‘Sar tan se Juda’ was played by the DJ,” said the SP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman Khan and another person were arrested on Monday on the basis of video footage.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Paliwal said they filed a complaint on Sunday but the police only acted after the home minister issued directions.

Salman Khan’s family members staged a protest outside the Kotwali police station late on Monday, saying the youngsters were being falsely implicated by the police. “The procession was carried out peacefully. We received a huge response from local people of all religion. Now a few people are trying to create rift among people,” Salman Khan’s father Arshad Khan said.