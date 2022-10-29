2 booked for abetment to suicide over death of Class 11 girl in Indore

The Indore police have booked a girl and her friend for abetment to suicide after they allegedly blackmailed a Class 11 student for smoking and the latter died by suicide, police said on Saturday.

The 17-year-old student died by suicide on May 15. In the investigation, it was found that the girl was under pressure as she was being blackmailed by her classmate and her friend Harshvardhan, said Ajay Mishra, town inspector, Rajendra Nagar.

The girl on May 14 informed her father that her classmate forced her to smoke at a coaching institute and she shot a video of it. Later, the classmate and her friend Harshvardhan, who is a cafe owner, started blackmailing her for money.

The police investigated the matter and found chats on Messenger and WhatsApp in which the classmate was asking for money in exchange of the video. The classmate shared some screenshots and also wrote that she defamed her, said the town inspector.

On the basis of the screenshots and chats, a first information report has been registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide). No arrest has been made so far.

