2 children die, 12 serious in Madhya Pradesh after eating at wedding function

The two children who died after eating at the wedding function in Madhya Pradesh were aged 8 and 12 years.
Police said they were waiting for the autopsy report to figure the precise reason behind the death of the two children (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on May 17, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByBhojraj Raghuvanshi

Bhopal/Chhindwara: Two children died and 12 others fell ill after eating at a wedding function in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, police said.

Police said those who fell ill were admitted to a hospital in Padhurna.

The two dead children were identified as Palak Uike, 8 and Akshara Uike, 12, residents of Kodia village.

Village secretary Ganpat Dhurve said the children ate after the wedding function on Sunday evening.

“The wedding took place in the afternoon but a few guests stayed long and also consumed the meals cooked during the day for dinner. Later, all of them complained of stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea. Their condition deteriorated. Palak died in the house while Akshara died in the hospital,” Dhurve said.

Local police officer Amit Kori said, “The villagers buried Palak in the morning. Now, we have conducted the postmortem of Akshara to know the exact reason behind the death because only a few people fell ill.”

