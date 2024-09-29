2 militants killed in Kulgam encounter

Two unidentified militants were killed in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district and four security personnel, including an officer, sustained injuries in the encounter on Saturday. Security men keep vigil during a gunfight in Kulgam on Saturday.

Policemen and army personnel had launched a joint operation in Adigam village in Devsar Kulgam in the morning hours after they got information about the presence of militants in the village. As the security forces were placing cordon around the village, militants opened fire in which four army and policemen were injured. Later, two militants who were hiding in a house, were killed during an operation.

Inspector general of police, Kashmir Range, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, who visited the spot, said the operation was launched after they got specific inputs about militant presence in the area. “The operation is still underway as militants are hiding in a house,” he told reporters, adding that injured security forces jawans are stable.

Later, the police said two unidentified militants were killed in the operation. “Two bodies recovered from the encounter site. Identification & affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. Search in progress,” J&K Police posted on X.

The killings of two militants comes two days ahead of the last phase of elections in J&K which will be held on October 1. In the last phase, polling will be held in 40 assembly segments across J&K.

A few days ago, army and police had claimed to have killed three militants at Tapper in Baramulla days before the first phase of the elections. Their killings came after three infiltrators were killed on August 29 in Kupwara following the start of preparations for the assembly elections last month when dates of elections which are held in three phases were announced by the Election Commission of India.