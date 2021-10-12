Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
23-year-old woman gang-raped in Bhopal, 4 arrested

Bhopal (north) superintendent of police, Vijay Khatri said, “The woman belongs to a very poor family and her parents are physically challenged”
Updated on Oct 12, 2021 06:22 PM IST
By Shruti Tomar

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men on the pretext of providing a job in Bhopal on Monday night, said police.

Police arrested four accused- Sayed Yakub Ali Khan, 51, who runs an MP Online kiosk, Mohammad Abrar Khan, 31, who works as an employee at the kiosk, Sharique Khan, 29, a student and Mohammad Rehman, 40, who works as a teacher in a Madarsa - all residents of Arif Nagar Bhopal under section 376 d (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) on Tuesday.

Bhopal (north) superintendent of police, Vijay Khatri said, “The woman belongs to a very poor family and her parents are physically challenged. She is working as a maid but looking for a job. About 15 days ago, her uncle gave Yakub Khan’s contact number saying he will help her in getting a job.”

“The woman contacted him on Monday evening. Yakub asked her to meet at his house in Islam Nagar, where he lives alone, to fix her job at his kiosk. When the woman reached, Yakub locked his house and raped her. Later, three others raped her,” he added.

They tried to give her money to shut her up. They threatened her with dire consequences before allowing her to go.

The woman reached at Eintkhedi police station on Tuesday morning and registered a case against the accused. After medical examination, police arrested all the four accused and produced them before the court. Police also sent the girl for counselling because she was in a state of shock after the incident.

