25-year-old MP man slits woman’s throat after she turns down marriage proposal: Police

BHOPAL: A 22-year-old woman was murdered in Baihar town of Balaghat district on Tuesday after she turned down a marriage proposal from the accused. The victim, identified as Ritu Bhandarkar of Amangaon, was allegedly attacked by Roshan Sarve, 25, a resident of Garhi Nala.

The victim, identified as Ritu Bhandarkar of Amangaon, was attacked by Roshan Sarve, 25, a resident of Garhi Nala, police said

Police said the accused, Roshan Sarve, 25, slit her throat with a knife while Ritu Bhandarkar of Amangaon was waiting for a bus to go to work on Tuesday morning. Ritu worked at an electronics shop.

“The accused and the victim had known each other for seven to eight years and had studied together. On Tuesday morning, Sarve confronted her, argued, and then attacked her with a knife, killing her on the spot,” said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Baihar, Karandeep Singh.

Police arrested Sarve soon after the incident, which was recorded on a mobile phone by a passerby.

During interrogation, he allegedly told the police that he killed Ritu Bhandarkar because she refused to marry him.

In a widely circulated video, Sarve can be seen claiming that the woman had sent her brothers and others to beat him. After the murder, he sat on the road holding the victim’s body until police arrived.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.