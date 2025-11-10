27-year-old woman left at Bhopal hospital by friend dies, autopsy report awaited

BHOPAL: A 27-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Monday, police said. Kushboo’s mother, Lakshmi Ahirwar, blamed Qasim for the death of her daughter. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The woman, Kushboo Ahirwar, aka Khushi Varma, was dropped at a private hospital by her friend, identified as Qasim. She was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors, and the Parvaliya police station was informed about the incident.

Kushbhoo was an aspiring model and was active on social media with about 12,000 followers, police said.

She told reporters Qasim called her up and introduced himself as Khushboo’s friend. “He informed me that they were returning from Ujjain by bus when Khushboo fell ill, so he took her to the hospital where she died,” she said.

Lakshmi Ahirwar said later her younger daughter told her that Qasim and Khushboo had been together for some weeks. Her mother alleged that she was killed by her friend and demanded a thorough investigation.

“Qasim killed my daughter as there were injury marks on her body. She was physically assaulted before being murdered,” she said, demanding his arrest.

Parvalia police station head constable Prateek Kumar, who was present at the hospital on Monday evening, said Qasim brought the woman to the hospital in an autorickshaw.

“He took Khushboo inside and registered himself as her friend in the hospital register. He also provided his number, which is now unreachable. We are awaiting the postmortem report to know the cause of death before registering the FIR,” he said.