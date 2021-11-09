Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / 4 children die in fire in Bhopal hospital’s paediatric critical care unit
bhopal news

4 children die in fire in Bhopal hospital’s paediatric critical care unit

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered an inquiry by a senior official into the fire in Bhopal’s Kamala Nehru hospital on Monday. The condition of seven children is said to be serious.
Four children died in a fire that broke out in the paediatric ward of Bhopal’s Kamala Nehru hospital on Monday evening.
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 01:29 AM IST
By Shruti Tomar

BHOPAL: Four children admitted to the paediatric critical care unit of Bhopal’s Kamal Nehru hospital died in a fire that broke out on Monday evening, people familiar with the matter said.

“The incident of fire in the children’s ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital, Bhopal is sad. The rescue operation was held swiftly…. The fire was brought under control, but unfortunately. three children who were already seriously ill could not be saved,” Chouhan said.

He said a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident. The probe will be done by the additional chief secretary, public health and medical education, Mohammad Suleman.”

There were 40 children undergoing treatment at the paediatric critical care unit when the fire broke out on the third floor, said Madhya Pradesh medical education minister Vishwas Sarang.

Government officials said 12 fire engines were rushed to the hospital to control the fire.

As the hospital administration worked to move the children, the authorities banned the entry of family members and outsiders to the hospital so that the fire-fighting and rescue operation is not obstructed.

RELATED STORIES

Outside, angry family members of the children created a ruckus over the restriction.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but it was controlled…. We are trying to convince family members to cooperate and they will soon be allowed to enter the hospital,” Bhopal (south) superintendent of police Vijay Khatri told reporters,

Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang also reached the hospital to oversee the rescue operation.

Sarang said the fire was controlled in time and all the children have been shifted to other wards.

Some attendants have also been affected due to fire and have been admitted to Hamidia hospital located on the same premises.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP