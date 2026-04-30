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3 held, hunt on for 4 accomplices after they kidnap, assault and urinate on man in Bhopal

3 held, hunt on for 4 accomplices after they kidnap, assault and urinate on man in Bhopal

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 02:31 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhopal, Police have registered a case against seven persons and arrested three of them for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting and urinating on a 22-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, officials said on Thursday.

3 held, hunt on for 4 accomplices after they kidnap, assault and urinate on man in Bhopal

The incident occurred during the intervening night of April 26 and 27 in an area located under the Hanumanganj police station limits, an official said.

One of the accused urinated on the face of the victim and captured a video of the act, which was later circulated on social media to humiliate him, he said.

"A complaint in this connection was lodged by Jaswant Markam , a resident of Kamla Nagar, based on which a case was registered against seven persons under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and police have arrested three of them, including one Prem Thapa," Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said.

Three police teams have been formed and the remaining suspects will be apprehended soon, he said.

Responding to a query, Hanumanganj police station in-charge Awdhesh Bhadoria said if the victim was found to be from the tribal community, then relevant sections will be invoked against the accused.

At present, the police are probing the incident and search is on to arrest the remaining accused, he added.

In 2023, a man had urinated on a tribal youth in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media platforms and created a controversy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / 3 held, hunt on for 4 accomplices after they kidnap, assault and urinate on man in Bhopal
Home / Cities / Bhopal / 3 held, hunt on for 4 accomplices after they kidnap, assault and urinate on man in Bhopal
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