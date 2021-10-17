3 injured after car rams into Durga idol immersion procession in Bhopal

Three people, including a teenager, got injured after a speeding car rammed into a Durga idol immersion procession in Station Bajaria area of Bhopal late night on Saturday, police officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The car driver fled the spot by driving the car in reverse gear and one of the injured, Roshan Mahawar, 16, was dragged with the car for a few metres, officials said. Mahawar has been admitted to Hamidia hospital where his condition is stated to be serious, said Irshad Wali, deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Bhopal

The two other injured have been identified as Chetan Sahu, 26, and Surendra Sen, 25, they received minor injuries. All the injured belong to Chandbad area of Bhopal.

DIG Wali said, “The procession was passing from Bajaria, a crowded area of the city, when a car hit Roshan Mahawar, Surendra Sen and Chetan Sahu from behind. The other devotees tried to stop the car but the driver drove the car in reverse gear and fled.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage and some videos shot by devotees.

After the accident, the devotees created a ruckus and demanded action against police personnel for failing in maintaining the traffic.

Senior police officers reached the spot and controlled the situation.

One of the injured, Chetan Sahu, said a few police personnel were trying to manage the procession on the spot. “The car hit us suddenly. Before we could understand anything, the driver ran away. Sime action should also be taken against the local police station in charge for failing in giving protection to devotees during the procession.”