Home / Cities / Bhopal News / 3 minors among 4 held for attempting to sodomise boy in MP: Police

3 minors among 4 held for attempting to sodomise boy in MP: Police

bhopal news
Published on Dec 22, 2022 04:50 PM IST

The family of the accused said the children were innocent and were only playing with the 8-year-old boy and that his grandfather misunderstood the situation

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent

Khandwa: Four persons including three minors aged 16 have been booked for allegedly attempting to sodomise a young boy living in the neighbourbood in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district, police said.

The only adult among the four, an 18-year-old, has been arrested. The other three have been detained and produced before the juvenile board.

Parents of the accused alleged they were innocent and their children were only playing with the eight-year-old boy when the survivor’s grandfather saw them.

Khandwa superintendent of police (SP) Vivek Singh said, ”The eight-year-old boy was playing outside his home when the boys took him to a room. They were allegedly attempting unnatural sex but the grandfather of the victim reached the spot and saved the boy. He later reported the incident to Moghat police.”

The grandfather said he was at his shop when some children from the locality told him that his grandson had been taken to a room by the accused. “I immediately reached the spot. The accused had removed the clothes of my grandson. I saved my grandson and informed the police.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out