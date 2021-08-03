Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3 people stranded on tree for 24 hours rescued in Madhya Pradesh amid heavy rain

The incident happened in Shivpuri district, and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the persons were rescued by an SDRF team with the help of a boat.
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 10:24 PM IST
As many as 1,600 people have so far been rescued in the state by teams of the NDRF and SDRF.

As many as 1,171 villages in the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh have been affected owing to floods triggered by heavy rainfall in the state, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday. The most adverse effects have been observed in Shivpuri and Sheopur districts where an “unprecedented 800mm rainfall resulted in flooding,” he added.

Seven teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted rescue operations in Shivpuri, whereas a team of five and two NDRF personnel have been deployed in Sheopur and Datia districts, respectively.

According to a statement by the chief minister’s Office (CMO), one column of the army each has been mobilised for Datia, Sheopur, Shivpuri, and Gwalior districts.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan said that the state government has sought for four columns of the army in order to facilitate rescue operations of people stranded due to floods.

“The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is doing [a] good work. Two ministers are in Shivpuri and are monitoring the situation, and are in talks with me,” the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, three people who were stranded on top of a tree for 24 hours, were rescued from Shivpuri district. Apart from them, an additional five people were rescued from the flood-affected Piproudha village in Shivpuri on Tuesday morning.

Talking to reporters in the state capital, Bhopal, Chouhan said that these people were rescued by an SDRF team with the “help of a boat.”

The chief minister further said that he will be conducting an aerial survey of the flood-hit regions in the state.

As many as 1,600 people have so far been rescued by teams of the NDRF and SDRF, while 200 villages across the state remain under flood water. “I am in touch with collectors and other officials of the flood-affected districts and people were sent on high-places for safety where relief camps too were started,” Chouhan said.

Also Read | Shivraj Chouhan reviews flood situation in MP, says 1,600 people rescued

On Monday, around 60 people were rescued in Sheopur, after they got stranded in a flooded building near the Vijaypur bus stand following heavy rains. Officials said these people had gone to Vijaypur to attend a marriage ceremony on Sunday night, but got stuck when floodwaters entered the premises of the venue.

Chouhan on Tuesday took to his Twitter account, and said that he has spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the flood situation in Madhya Pradesh and that he has assured the state of all possible help.

(With inputs from PTI)

