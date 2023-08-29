Hopeful of more foreign tourists’ visit to Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday that 35,000 tourists visited Gurez this year as the picturesque area has gone through multiple changes in past three years. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the administration is pursuing USA and some European nations for lifting travel advisories for Kashmir. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Sinha inaugurated the “Shinon Meeras”, the Shina Cultural Centre, curated and developed by the Indian Army and district administration.

“The centre is a tribute to preserve and promote the artistic heritage of Dard-Shin tribal community and to provide glimpses of its rich culture to the world,” the L-G said, adding that India’s first museum for the community traces the journey of Shina culture, languages and way of life.

Sinha shared the efforts of the UT administration for the inclusive development of Gurez.

“Our focus is to strengthen physical infrastructure, ensure skilled manpower and provide a conducive atmosphere for new business enterprises to flourish,” he said.

“Tourism sector has seen a vast increase. As against 700 to 800 tourists in a year, 35,000 have visited the area till August 15 this time.

‘Confident that countries will lift travel advisories against J&K’

Sinha had recently said that he is confident that European nations and United States of America will lift travel advisories against the region soon.

He said that the administration is pursuing these nations for lifting travel advisory against Kashmir to further tourism in the region. He said that foreign tourists provide a boost to the economy because of their better spending power.

“So far, 1.27 crore tourists, including foreigners, have visited J&K. We have seen a 59% increase in foreign tourists. The G20 summit helped give J&K a global push. The participants in the G20 tourism working group meeting held in May in Srinagar left with a positive message. J&K is being recognised as a place of peace and natural beauty.”

In the last 18 months, around 5 million tourists have visited Kashmir, which is being seen as a big turnaround. Last year, over 2.5 million tourists visited Kashmir, including 3.65 lakh Amarnath pilgrims.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) joint secretary General Umar Nazir Tibet Baqal, who owns a travel agency, said that time has come for the ban to be lifted.

“This will help in increasing tourism in the region. Currently, low number of tourists visit Kashmir.”

Shanawaz Ahmad, a tourism expert, said that foreign tourists and delegates have better purchasing power. “They spend heavy, like in purchasing pashmina shawls, local handicrafts, adventure trips and shikara rides. If these advisories are lifted, Kashmir will become Geneva of our country.”

In his Independence Day speech, Sinha also hinted spike in the number of foreign tourists.

