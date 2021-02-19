Home / Cities / Bhopal News / 40 people fall ill after consuming food at public gathering in MP's Gwalior
"Of the 40 persons, four persons shifted to hospital after their condition deteriorated. They are stable now. It was a case of food poisoning. The team will conduct a survey in the village and will submit a report," he said.
Dr Manish Sharma, Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO), Gwalior told ANI that a survey will be conducted in the village.(File Photo. Representative image)

As many as 40 people fell ill after consuming food at a public gathering in Bamor village, Gwalior, said an official on Friday.

Dr Manish Sharma, Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO), Gwalior told ANI that a survey will be conducted in the village.

