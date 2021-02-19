40 people fall ill after consuming food at public gathering in MP's Gwalior

As many as 40 people fell ill after consuming food at a public gathering in Bamor village, Gwalior, said an official on Friday.

Dr Manish Sharma, Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO), Gwalior told ANI that a survey will be conducted in the village.

"Of the 40 persons, four persons shifted to hospital after their condition deteriorated. They are stable now. It was a case of food poisoning. The team will conduct a survey in the village and will submit a report," he said.