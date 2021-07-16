Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / 40 people fall in well while watching rescue of 8-yr-old girl in MP’s Vidisha
bhopal news

40 people fall in well while watching rescue of 8-yr-old girl in MP’s Vidisha

Vidisha accident: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a probe into the accident. A district police officer said about 10 people are feared to be trapped under the rubble in the well.
By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 01:19 AM IST
There is no word on the condition of the young girl who first fell into the well while playing in Vidisha’s Lalpathar village (Screengrab)

BHOPAL: Nearly 40 people in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha, who had gathered around a well to watch others try to pull out an eight-year-old girl, fell into the 40-feet-deep well after its boundary wall caved in due to the pressure, police said late on Thursday.

About 23 people have been rescued, MP’s medical education minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang, said shortly before midnight. Of them, Sarang said, 13 people have been admitted to hospital.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who asked Sarang, the guardian minister of Vidisha district 50 km from state capital Bhopal, to oversee the rescue and relief operation, said he has ordered a high-level probe into the accident.

According to the villagers, a girl fell into a well late on Thursday evening while playing. A huge crowd gathered around the well as word spread across the village. They were trying to rescue her when the boundary wall of the well caved in and they fell into the well, Bhopal division additional director general of police, Sai Manohar said.

There is no word on the condition of the young girl who first fell into the well while playing. Or the remaining 17 people.

“She is still in the well,” a police officer said, pointing that it was not clear if she was hurt due to the debris when the boundary wall collapsed and the people who fell into the well moments later.

Several people are feared trapped under the rubble, the officer added. Sanjay Sahu, additional superintendent of police, Vidisha, said he believed about 10 people were trapped.

Preliminary reports suggest the rescue operation, which was later led by personnel from the National Disaster Response Force and the state-level disaster response force, was suspended for some time after a tractor being used by them also fell into the well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Meet Delhi’s ‘Nest man’ who is building homes for hundreds of birds

Woman discovers 18 snakes in her bedroom, shares pictures

Psst, a bite please! Woman voices thoughts of her cats, leaves netizens giggling

Passenger invites cab driver for helicopter ride, he shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP