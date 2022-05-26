5 of family killed after speedy SUV hit them while waiting for bus in Gwalior
BHOPAL: Five persons of a family were killed on Thursday after a speedy SUV hit them in Gwalior, said police.
The deceased were identified as Nirpal Singh, 54, his wife Rajabeti, 52, their daughter-in-law Ramabeti, 28, granddaughters Poonam, 7 and Reshma, 6, all residents of Basai village of Morena district.
Police arrested the driver and interrogated him.
“The family members had come to Badgaon in Gwalior to attend a marriage function. They were waiting near a Dhaba for a bus to return to their village when a speedy SUV hit them,” Gwalior additional superintendent of police Rajesh Dandotiya said.
Locals informed the police and rushed them to a nearby hospital but they were declared brought dead. The family members of the deceased reached the spot and created a ruckus on the road. They demanded compensation for the family.
District collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh convinced them that appropriate compensation will be given to them.
