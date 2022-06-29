Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
5-year-old boy slips into borewell in Madhya Pradesh; rescue operation begins

A team from the Madhya Pradesh Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has reached the spot in Chhatarpur district with JCB machines. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on the way from Lucknow
Police said Dipendra Yadav, a five-year-old boy, was playing in the field when he slipped into the open borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district (ANI)
Published on Jun 29, 2022 08:59 PM IST
ByAnupam Pateriya

A five-year-old boy slipped and fell into a 150-feet deep open borewell in a Madhya Pradesh village on Wednesday, police said.

Police have identified the boy as Dipendra Yadav, son of a farmer Akhilesh Yadav.

“The boy slipped and fell into the borewell while playing. He is stuck at about 25 feet,” Sachin Sharma, superintendent of police of Chhatarpur district over 300km from state capital Bhopal.

“A team of officials from the district administration and local police reached the spot, and a rescue operation is underway to pull the boy out safely from the borewell,” the SP said.

A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has reached the spot with JCB machines, while a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is on the way, he added.

Additional chief secretary Rajesh Rajora said, “Oxygen is being supplied from cylinders, and emergency lights have been arranged. The activities of the boy are being recorded through cameras. An NDRF team of 27 jawans has left from Lucknow and will reach the spot soon.”

The boy is looking healthy and talking with the family members, he added.

