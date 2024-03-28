 70-year-old woman found dead in her home in MP’s Mandsaur, murder suspected - Hindustan Times
70-year-old woman found dead in her home in MP’s Mandsaur, murder suspected

ByShruti Tomar
Mar 28, 2024 08:15 PM IST

Mandsaur SP said that the seven kilograms of opium worth Rs.14 lakh, extracted from licensed farmland, was missing from her house

Bhopal: A 70-year-old woman was found murdered in her home in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district late on Wednesday night, police said. Police have identified the deceased as Chandra Kunwar, a resident of Nimbahera in Rajasthan.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

According to the police, Kunwar had come to her ancestral Lasudia village in Mandsaur a month ago to sell the opium which she grew on a government license.

Mandsaur superintendent of police (SP) Anurag Sujaniya said the incident came to light after sharecropper Prahlad Prajapat, who had gone to visit the woman on Thursday morning to discuss the sale of opium, found the house door open and saw the woman lying dead on the floor.

Prahlad informed the police about the incident, following which a team reached the spot.

“The woman’s throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon. There are also injury marks on her body as she struggled a lot to save herself before the murder,” said the SP.

The SP said that the seven kilograms of opium worth Rs.14 lakh, extracted from licensed farmland, was missing from her house, suspecting that theft could be a reason behind the alleged murder.

    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

