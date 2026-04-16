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After being pulled up by SC, MP bans Chambal river sand mining, fuel sale to unregistered vehicles

After being pulled up by SC, MP bans Chambal river sand mining, fuel sale to unregistered vehicles

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 06:24 pm IST
PTI |
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Morena, The Morena administration in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday banned sand mining as well as transportation from the Chambal River and also barred sale of fuel to unregistered vehicles to curb illegal activities and crime in the district.

After being pulled up by SC, MP bans Chambal river sand mining, fuel sale to unregistered vehicles

The decision comes two days after the Supreme Court pulled up the Madhya Pradesh government over unabated illegal mining in the area.

The decision to impose a complete ban on sand excavation and transport from the Chambal River was taken at a task force meeting chaired by in-charge collector Kamlesh Kumar Bhargav.

Bhargav told PTI the ban has come into effect immediately.

The order informed that Madhya Pradesh Special Armed Force personnel have been deployed at key locations, including Rajghat, Bhanu, Deora and Skarda canal trisection, to ensure continuous monitoring to curb illegal mining and storage or transportation of sand.

Bhargav and Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh jointly inspected the identified locations along with police, mining, forest department and SAF officials, and reviewed camp arrangements and operational strategy.

On April 13, the Supreme Court termed the killing of a forest guard in Madhya Pradesh and digging of the foundation of pillars of Chambal bridge connecting the state to Rajasthan by illegal sand miners as "shocking" and a "failure" of the state government.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said either the state government has failed to curb illegal mining or it is being done in connivance with state authorities.

"They are digging up the bridge and if the bridge falls, who will be responsible? The photographs are self-explanatory. Forest officials are run over by sand mafias and the foundation of a bridge is dug. This is an absolutely shocking state of affairs. Either the state government has failed to control the illegal sand mining or it is in connivance," the bench observed.

The top court was hearing a suo motu case titled 'In Re: Illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Sanctuary and threat to endangered aquatic wildlife'.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / After being pulled up by SC, MP bans Chambal river sand mining, fuel sale to unregistered vehicles
Home / Cities / Bhopal / After being pulled up by SC, MP bans Chambal river sand mining, fuel sale to unregistered vehicles
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