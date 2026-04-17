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Armed men held bank staff hostage in Madhya Pradesh, loots gold, 35 lakh cash: Police

Five armed men held staff hostage for 20 minutes and looted gold and ₹35 lakh cash from Bank of Maharashtra branch in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 04:09 pm IST
By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
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Five armed men looted gold, silver, and cash worth 35 lakh from a bank in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli on Friday afternoon after holding staff hostage for nearly 20 minutes, police said.

Armed men enters Bank of Maharashtra in Singrauli, took employees hostage at gunpoint and escaped with gold, silver and 35 lakh cash. (Representative photo)

Singrauli superintendent of police (SP) Manish Khatri said the incident occurred around 1 pm at Bank of Maharashtra. “Eyewitnesses reported that two armed men entered the premises and took the employees hostage at gunpoint. Shortly after, three more joined them, taking full control of the bank,” he said.

“The robbers allegedly pointed guns at customers and staff, creating panic inside the branch. They demanded keys to the cash chests and details of reserves from the manager. When he hesitated, they assaulted him, striking his head with a gun butt before escaping with a chest of cash,” SP Khatri added.

A customer, Ashish Pandey, said that no security guard was present during the incident and said that the robbers fired a shot inside the bank.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

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Home / Cities / Bhopal / Armed men held bank staff hostage in Madhya Pradesh, loots gold, 35 lakh cash: Police
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Armed men held bank staff hostage in Madhya Pradesh, loots gold, 35 lakh cash: Police
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