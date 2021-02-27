Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Army's Central Command honours soldiers with service awards
bhopal news

Army's Central Command honours soldiers with service awards

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Army personnel stand guard on an armoured vehicle during an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag on Thursday.(ANI)

The Indian Army's Central Command on Saturday honoured its distinguished and gallant soldiers at an investiture ceremony held at its Madhya Bharat Area headquarters here.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, Lieutenant General I S Ghuman felicitated officers and other ranks with gallantry and distinguished service awards, an official release stated.

At least 20 Sena Medals (gallantry), two Sena Medals (distinguished), eight Vishist Seva Medals and a Yudh Seva Medal were bestowed, it was stated.

According to the release, the Lieutenant General also bestowed "Central Command Unit Citation" to 15 units for their meritorious and outstanding performance.

Addressing the ceremony, Lt Gen Ghuman congratulated the awardees and recipients of the unit citations.

He exhorted all ranks to emulate the awardees, always give their best in all spheres and keep the Indian Army's flag flying high, the release said.

