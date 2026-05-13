...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Assault on Muslim man found in hotel with woman from another community: Police detain 2 persons

Assault on Muslim man found in hotel with woman from another community: Police detain 2 persons

Published on: May 13, 2026 06:34 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Bhopal, Two persons including a juvenile have been taken into custody in connection with an assault on a Muslim man after he was found with a woman from another community in a hotel in the city, police said on Wednesday.

Assault on Muslim man found in hotel with woman from another community: Police detain 2 persons

The incident, which took place on May 10, also led to protests and stone-pelting late on Tuesday night.

A Muslim man was beaten up, smeared with cow dung and paraded on the street by members of a right-wing organisation on Sunday after he was found with a woman from another community in a hotel in Govindpura area.

A case was registered at Govindpura police station and two persons were taken into custody on Wednesday on the basis of video footage and statements of witnesses, said an official.

One of them was a juvenile and he will be presented before the Child Welfare Committee, he said.

Police have also identified other accused, he said.

Meanwhile, a mob protested against the May 10 incident in Old Bhopal area and indulged in stone-pelting on late Tuesday night but the police intervened and brought the situation under control. Teargas shells were also used to disperse the mob.

Police Commissioner Kumar met Bhopal's Qazi-e-Shahar Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadvi, and later told reporters that a case had been registered against unidentified individuals who would be traced and arrested soon.

Terming the incident as extremely serious, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen demanded that the police register a case under the stringent National Security Act .

State AIMIM president Mohsin Ali Khan would meet Nadvi and discuss the incident, the party said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
bhopal
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Assault on Muslim man found in hotel with woman from another community: Police detain 2 persons
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Assault on Muslim man found in hotel with woman from another community: Police detain 2 persons
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.