Bangle seller assaulted in MP denied bail in molestation case

A special court on Madhya Pradesh has rejected the bail application of a Muslim bangle seller who was booked for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl last month, hours after he was brutally thrashed by a group of men reportedly because of his religion in Indore town.

Special public prosecutor Sanjay Meena said additional judge Pavas Srivastava rejected Taslim Ali’s bail application on Tuesday. The 25-year-old has been in jail since August 24.

Besides molestation, the bangle seller was booked for forgery after he was found carrying two Aadhaar and voter id cards. Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra had claimed that the victim was using a fake identity, passing himself as Hindu.

Police said it may become difficult to probe the case if Ali, who is a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was granted bail.

Appearing for Ali, advocate Ehtisham said he will challenge the special court order in the high court.

