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Bhopal civic body's new headquarters to be symbol of good governance: MP CM

Bhopal civic body's new headquarters to be symbol of good governance: MP CM

Published on: May 07, 2026 05:26 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said the newly-inaugurated headquarters of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation will become a symbol of good governance.

Bhopal civic body's new headquarters to be symbol of good governance: MP CM

The structure has been named Atal Bhawan after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who considered public service as the foundation of governance, he said.

"This building, in the clean and green capital of the country, which is also known as the city of lakes, will become a symbol of good governance. Atal Bhawan will be a hub for accessible, well-organised, and transparent services," he said while writing on the 'swachhata pledge board' that Bhopal will continue to remain number one in cleanliness.

Based on the green building concept with adequate sunlight and ventilation, it has been designed in accordance with the principles of historically proven Indian architecture to provide all amenities to citizens in one place, the CM said.

Kashyap said the state government is setting new standards in development and public welfare activities in all sectors under the leadership of CM Yadav.

This new building, constructed at a cost of 73 crore, will house all municipal departments under one roof, Kashyap said.

The eight floor structure covering an area of 2 lakh square feet is equipped with all modern amenities, mayor Rai added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / Bhopal civic body's new headquarters to be symbol of good governance: MP CM
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Bhopal civic body's new headquarters to be symbol of good governance: MP CM
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