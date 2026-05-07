Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said the newly-inaugurated headquarters of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation will become a symbol of good governance. Bhopal civic body's new headquarters to be symbol of good governance: MP CM

The structure has been named Atal Bhawan after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who considered public service as the foundation of governance, he said.

"This building, in the clean and green capital of the country, which is also known as the city of lakes, will become a symbol of good governance. Atal Bhawan will be a hub for accessible, well-organised, and transparent services," he said while writing on the 'swachhata pledge board' that Bhopal will continue to remain number one in cleanliness.

Based on the green building concept with adequate sunlight and ventilation, it has been designed in accordance with the principles of historically proven Indian architecture to provide all amenities to citizens in one place, the CM said.

He informed that the Bhopal Municipal Corporation also inaugurated a 10.5 MW solar power project installed in the village of Deori in Neemuch distrct. It has been developed under PPP mode at a cost of ₹14 crore.

The building will be powered by open access electricity from the plant in Neemuch, while a solar power plant is also being installed in the parking lot of the complex.

"This building is a wonderful example of energy and environmental conservation. The prestige of Bhopal, the state capital, is increasing day by day. Bhopal is being developed as a metropolitan city. By connecting Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, and Rajgarh to Bhopal, this region will achieve new milestones in development," Yadav said.

Present on the occasion were Bhopal In-charge and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Chaitanya Kashyap, Minister of State for Backward Classes and Minority Welfare, Krishna Gaur, Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing, Pratima Bagri, Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai, MLAs, Rameshwar Sharma, Bhagwandas Sabnani, Vishnu Khatri, and other public representatives.

Kashyap said the state government is setting new standards in development and public welfare activities in all sectors under the leadership of CM Yadav.

This new building, constructed at a cost of ₹73 crore, will house all municipal departments under one roof, Kashyap said.

The eight floor structure covering an area of 2 lakh square feet is equipped with all modern amenities, mayor Rai added.

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