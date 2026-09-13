Bhopal court acquits man in interfaith marriage conversion case

A 22-year-old Muslim man who was allegedly assaulted at a Bhopal court before his planned interfaith marriage has been acquitted by a district court in a case under the MP Freedom of Religion Act, 2021, according to the court order released on Saturday.
Sayyed Khan, a Pipariya resident, had reached Bhopal district court on February 7, 2025, to marry a Hindu woman from his village. Before the marriage, members of right wing organisations allegedly attacked him inside the court. He was later taken to MP Nagar police station, where he was allegedly assaulted again, and subsequently booked by Bankhedi police under Sections 3 and 5 of the Act, said RS Rajput, additional public prosecutor. Khan was then arrested on February 15 and later was out on bail.
The district and additional session judge Archana Raghuvanshi said, “There were serious contradictions between witness statements. The prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused pressured the woman for conversion or marriage by fraudulent means.” Khan was acquitted of the charges on September 2, said additional public prosecutor. SHruti tomar
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.