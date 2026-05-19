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Bhopal dowry death: lawyer writes to CJI, seeks judicial intervention

Bhopal dowry death: lawyer writes to CJI, seeks judicial intervention

Published on: May 19, 2026 10:32 pm IST
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Jabalpur, A local lawyer has written to the Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, seeking judicial intervention and fair investigation into the suspicious death of Noida woman Twisha Sharma who was allegedly harassed for dowry.

Bhopal dowry death: lawyer writes to CJI, seeks judicial intervention

Advocate Vivek Tiwari said Twisha's father Navnidhi Sharma approached him through e-mail seeking justice for his daughter who was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12.

"The facts and circumstances narrated by him appear to be highly grave, sensitive and legally significant," Tiwari said in the letter to the CJI and the Chief Justice of the High Court.

Giribala Singh, Twisha's mother-in-law and one of the accused, is a retired additional district judge and currently serves as chairperson of the District Consumer Forum in Bhopal, the letter said.

The anticipatory bail to Giribala Singh created apprehension in the minds of Twisha's parents regarding the fairness of the investigation, it said.

"The father of the deceased has expressed concern regarding the possibility of influencing witnesses, tampering with evidence and destroying vital forensic material," the advocate stated.

 
dowry jabalpur bhopal investigation
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Bhopal dowry death: lawyer writes to CJI, seeks judicial intervention
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Bhopal dowry death: lawyer writes to CJI, seeks judicial intervention
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